Chez TJ, Tied House team up for mixed-use project

The owner of Chez TJ, the city's high-end restaurant serving gourmet tasting dinners in a historic Victorian house on Villa Street, along with neighboring restaurant and brewery Tied House, are moving forward with a joint plan to build a four-story office building at their sites, Chez TJ executive chef Jarad Gallagher said Wednesday. The bottom floor of the new building will house a new 3,000 square-foot restaurant on top of several levels of underground parking.

