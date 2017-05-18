Can Google make virtual reality less lonely?
For all of the overwrought promises about the futuristic technology connecting people, it's a pretty isolating experience. The hardware shuts out any view or sound of people physically near you, not many people own headsets yet, and interactions inside virtual settings are still limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Color King
|246
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|9
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|May 10
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|May 10
|Micky Likesit
|4
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|May 10
|Cisco Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC