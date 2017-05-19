BernieCrats Make Their Voices Heard as California Democrats Meet in Sacramento
As delegates to the state Democratic Party convention celebrate the accomplishments of those currently in office like Betty Yee, two blocks away from that gathering the self-described BernieCrats are having a meeting of their own. They're trying to push forward the ideals they feel their party shouldn't have abandoned when they picked another presidential nominee.
