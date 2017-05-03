A robot-made pizza startup had the pe...

A robot-made pizza startup had the perfect cameo on the latest episode of 'Silicon Valley'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Part of the brilliance of HBO's sitcom "Silicon Valley" is that leans on real-life people and events to show the silliness inherent in the tech industry. Some of its gags are so nuanced, they're easy to miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 39 min horneyboy624 317
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage 13 hr Humanspirit 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 18 hr Rick Fire 49
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) May 1 Dorian 21
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC