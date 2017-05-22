8 Silicon Valley geek hot spots you m...

8 Silicon Valley geek hot spots you must see

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Visitors play early digital games at the Computer History Museum Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Mountain View, Calif. Waitress Angela Wooster talks to diners, Al Russell, 79, of El Granada, facing camera, and Russell's friend, at Buck's restaurant Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Woodside, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... 8 hr Roscoe 7
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 8 hr Roscoe 250
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 12 hr Jerry Brown 5
Trump Does Eunuch Tango 18 hr notable quotes 1
Trump in Burkha Dancing Pix 21 hr Sensitive Materia... 1
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... May 16 un agenda 21 7
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC