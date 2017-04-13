Water district walks back homeless housing idea
The Santa Clara Valley Water District is backing away from a controversial proposal to shelter homeless residents in district-owned houses in Mountain View, following resistance by neighbors and city officials concerned that the quiet, affluent neighborhood would not be a good fit for homeless housing. With little discussion, the water district's board of directors generally agreed on Tuesday not to move forward with a plan that would have allowed Santa Clara County's Office of Support Housing to use the district's 19 single-family Waverly Park homes along Stevens Creek for permanent supportive housing.
