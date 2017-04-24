Watch Kirk Hammett Attempt to Snap 'Break-Resistant' Ernie Ball Guitar Strings: Exclusive
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs during the 30th Anniversary Bridge School Benefit Concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Oct. 23, 2016 in Mountain View, Calif. To spread the word about its new Paradigm guitar strings, manufacturer Ernie Ball -- which introduced its Slinky strings in 1962 -- has invited rockers like Dream Theater 's John Petrucci, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Thrice 's Dustin Kensrue to attempt to sever the "break-resistant" strings while playing their instruments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Steven Verse1
|217
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Haba Daba
|48
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Delores
|239
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Wed
|togaparty
|285
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Ditto
|117
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC