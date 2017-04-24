Watch Kirk Hammett Attempt to Snap 'B...

Watch Kirk Hammett Attempt to Snap 'Break-Resistant' Ernie Ball Guitar Strings: Exclusive

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Billboard

Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs during the 30th Anniversary Bridge School Benefit Concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Oct. 23, 2016 in Mountain View, Calif. To spread the word about its new Paradigm guitar strings, manufacturer Ernie Ball -- which introduced its Slinky strings in 1962 -- has invited rockers like Dream Theater 's John Petrucci, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Thrice 's Dustin Kensrue to attempt to sever the "break-resistant" strings while playing their instruments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 hr Steven Verse1 217
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Thu Haba Daba 48
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Delores 239
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Wed togaparty 285
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Ditto 117
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC