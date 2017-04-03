VeloCloud: UC Product of the Year

VeloCloud SD-WAN Receives 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for Second Year in Succession -- VeloCloud Technology Recognized for Ease of Deployment and UC Application Performance MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 6, 2017 -- VeloClouda Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN as a 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

