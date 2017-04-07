US regulators accuse Google of underpaying female workers
Government investigators looking into how Google pays its employees have accused the tech giant of shortchanging women doing similar work to men. A U.S. Department of Labor official disclosed the agency's allegations during a Friday court hearing in San Francisco.
