UpGuard Announces New Product To Improve Cyber Risk Monitoring, Detect Changes In Real Time
UpGuard's proprietary cyber resilience platform has provided operational integrity to millions of IT systems since it was founded in 2012 by co-CEOs Mike Baukes and Alan Sharp-Paul, giving companies visibility into their cyber risk by discovering and testing the complete state of their digital environments. The Real Time Forwarder is the newest addition to its existing set of powerful products, enhancing UpGuard's Total Integrity Monitoring capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Mark Suckinburger
|119
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Ababa Bambam
|27
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|Raddock
|218
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC