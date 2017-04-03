UpGuard Announces New Product To Impr...

UpGuard Announces New Product To Improve Cyber Risk Monitoring, Detect Changes In Real Time

UpGuard's proprietary cyber resilience platform has provided operational integrity to millions of IT systems since it was founded in 2012 by co-CEOs Mike Baukes and Alan Sharp-Paul, giving companies visibility into their cyber risk by discovering and testing the complete state of their digital environments. The Real Time Forwarder is the newest addition to its existing set of powerful products, enhancing UpGuard's Total Integrity Monitoring capabilities.

