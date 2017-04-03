Time to turn your tax refund into a d...

Time to turn your tax refund into a debt solution? The cost of bankruptcy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Dallas Morning News

For many people, a tax refund means a chance to fund a vacation or splurge on a big purchase. For some, though, it's a way to wipe out crushing debt -- not by paying it off, but by giving them enough money to pay for bankruptcy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday 1 hr Pete Sinclair 1
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Sweetcheexs23 131
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Hillary Cliton 219
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Tue Bigdick Obama 29
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at April 05 at 7:49PM PDT

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,421 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC