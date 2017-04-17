The Perfect South Bay Restaurants To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo
Cinco de Mayo means Mexican food, margaritas and mariachi bands. Mountain View has a weekend of fun in the sun - and plenty of international food - at the outdoor 21st Annual A La Carte & Art on Castro Street.
