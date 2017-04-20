the couple stands smiling together outside on a beautiful day
Istanbul resident Ayhan Durak, a supply-chain manager in the Turkish Coast Guard, was at work one day early last year when soldiers approached to inform him he was under surveillance. He and his wife, Zlata, who are both Jewish, had recently applied to make aliyah to Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|6 min
|RiccardoFire
|47
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Billbittner69
|195
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hasbeen Hillary
|235
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|Sammy
|115
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC