the couple stands smiling together ou...

the couple stands smiling together outside on a beautiful day

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

Istanbul resident Ayhan Durak, a supply-chain manager in the Turkish Coast Guard, was at work one day early last year when soldiers approached to inform him he was under surveillance. He and his wife, Zlata, who are both Jewish, had recently applied to make aliyah to Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 6 min RiccardoFire 47
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 3 hr Billbittner69 195
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 235
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 19 Sammy 115
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC