Teen arrested on indecent exposure charges
An 18-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly exposed himself to at least two women, narrowly evading police multiple times before he was caught. The first incident reportedly occurred just after 11 a.m. on April 10, when a woman flagged down an officer at Grant Park Plaza and reported that the suspect, later identified by police as Thomas Serna, had exposed himself to her as she walked past his car in the northern parking lot of the plaza, police said.
