Suspects arrested on stolen vehicle, drug charges
Police arrested two Oregon residents last week after they were allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle in Mountain View, and were found to be in possession of dozens of grams of methamphetamine. An officer spotted the suspects driving out of the Budget Motel parking lot at 1028 W. El Camino Real on Friday, April 7, around 3:20 a.m. Because of the late hour, the officer ran a check on the vehicle's license plate and found that the gold Honda Accord had been reportedly stolen out of Sacramento the day before, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.
