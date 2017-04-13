Suspects arrested on stolen vehicle, ...

Suspects arrested on stolen vehicle, drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Police arrested two Oregon residents last week after they were allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle in Mountain View, and were found to be in possession of dozens of grams of methamphetamine. An officer spotted the suspects driving out of the Budget Motel parking lot at 1028 W. El Camino Real on Friday, April 7, around 3:20 a.m. Because of the late hour, the officer ran a check on the vehicle's license plate and found that the gold Honda Accord had been reportedly stolen out of Sacramento the day before, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 2 hr Your Service Prov... 33
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 17 hr trackstar921x 160
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 22 hr Mike 82
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 22 hr Mike 222
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Tue Pepsi or Coke 4
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday Apr 5 Pete Sinclair 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC