Study: Consumers tap brakes on self-driving car tech Automakers have been rushing to develop self-driving technologies Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oWczRb A row of Google self-driving cars outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. in this 2014 photo DETROIT -- Automakers have been rushing to develop self-driving technologies, but some consumers might be ready to tap the brakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.