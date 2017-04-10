Singing janitor puts smiles on the faces at his school. Hea ll do the same for you.
Leo Zaverukha, Mountain View High School's musical janitor, has become a fixture at the Meridian school. He is universally loved by students, teachers and administrators for his buoyant spirit and relentless positivity - not to mention his booming voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
