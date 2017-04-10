Singing janitor puts smiles on the fa...

Singing janitor puts smiles on the faces at his school. Hea ll do the same for you.

Leo Zaverukha, Mountain View High School's musical janitor, has become a fixture at the Meridian school. He is universally loved by students, teachers and administrators for his buoyant spirit and relentless positivity - not to mention his booming voice.

