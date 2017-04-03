Sheryl Sandberga s LeanIn.Org and businesses to raise awareness about gender pay gap
In this file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg speaks during the Fortune Global Forum on Nov. 3, 2015 in San Francisco. Sandberg's LeanIn.Org will raise awareness Tuesday on Equal Pay Day about the pay gap that exists between men and women, encouraging people to take action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Sweetcheexs23
|126
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC