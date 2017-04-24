SES Launches Rapid Response Vehicle for Defence, Security Missions
New addition to SES's government services portfolio is world's first SATCOM-enabled solution to provide multi-orbit connectivity tailored to border security, ISR , aid and disaster recovery initiatives SES announced its new government product Rapid Response Vehicle , a SATCOM-enabled platform capable of providing high-speed connectivity and global communications services tailored to a broad range of commercial, civil, humanitarian and defence missions around the world.
