SES Launches Rapid Response Vehicle f...

SES Launches Rapid Response Vehicle for Defence, Security and Humanitarian Missions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

The Rapid Response Vehicle is the world's first mobile platform to offer collaborative communications technologies over multiple orbits and frequencies, including Ku-, Ka- and Military X- and Ka-bands, across SES's GEO fleet and fibre-like Ka-band delivered over its MEO constellation. The versatile RRV can easily adapt with connectivity customised for specific scenarios and applications such as high-definition video conferencing, streaming, voice, GSM backhaul, high-speed broadband, and large data file transfers in locations where infrastructure is non-existent or destroyed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 hr Alex johnson 187
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr Kelley 227
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Wed Sammy 115
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Tue liza 108
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Tue Bob Is Gay 44
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC