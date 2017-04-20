SES Launches Rapid Response Vehicle for Defence, Security and Humanitarian Missions
The Rapid Response Vehicle is the world's first mobile platform to offer collaborative communications technologies over multiple orbits and frequencies, including Ku-, Ka- and Military X- and Ka-bands, across SES's GEO fleet and fibre-like Ka-band delivered over its MEO constellation. The versatile RRV can easily adapt with connectivity customised for specific scenarios and applications such as high-definition video conferencing, streaming, voice, GSM backhaul, high-speed broadband, and large data file transfers in locations where infrastructure is non-existent or destroyed.
