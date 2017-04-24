School district to offer low-cost pre...

School district to offer low-cost preschool

Calling it a blessing for Mountain View families, Mountain View Whisman School District board members gave resounding praise to a plan that will open up affordable, district-run preschool to all, regardless of family income. Starting in the 2017-18 school year, 48 students will be accepted into the district's half-day preschool program who were previously barred because their families earned more than state and federal income eligibility requirements allowed.

