Robotic-assisted prostate arterial embolization: Clinically feasible but costly
Robotic-assisted prostate arterial embolization is an option for interventional radiologists that can reduce radiation exposure and may potentially help improve technical success rates. Interventional radiologists at the Vascular Institute of Virginia in Woodbridge conducted an analysis comparing manual and robotic procedures and their outcomes, reporting their findings in the March issue of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology .
