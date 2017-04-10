Roadshow: Making fixes at messy 85-280-Foothill interchange
Q I live pretty close to the 85-280-Foothill interchange and was not aware upgrades were planned. What are they? Vivian Euzent Sunnyvale The Measure B sales tax, approved last November, will likely cover the cost of making the northbound Interstate 280 off-ramp to Foothill into a two-lane exit .This could provide short-term benefits but would by no means address all the issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|25m cumslut
|146
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|11 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|14 hr
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC