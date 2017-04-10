Roadshow: Making fixes at messy 85-28...

Roadshow: Making fixes at messy 85-280-Foothill interchange

Q I live pretty close to the 85-280-Foothill interchange and was not aware upgrades were planned. What are they? Vivian Euzent Sunnyvale The Measure B sales tax, approved last November, will likely cover the cost of making the northbound Interstate 280 off-ramp to Foothill into a two-lane exit .This could provide short-term benefits but would by no means address all the issues.

