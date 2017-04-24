Real drivers for Google's autonomous ...

Real drivers for Google's autonomous cars

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

San Francisco - After almost a decade of research, Google's autonomous car project is close to becoming a real service. Now known as Waymo, the Alphabet self-driving car unit is letting residents of For the service, Waymo is adding 500 customised Chrysler Pacifica minivans to its fleet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 min Horny Cub 261
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) 4 hr Dorian 21
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Sat un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 27 Haba Daba 48
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Apr 26 togaparty 285
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC