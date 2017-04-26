RBA's farewell show anything but blue

Ed Cirimele played at the pre-show jam session before the final concert on held by the Redwood Bluegrass Association on April 22, ending a 25-year run in Mountain View. Cirimele is one of the longest-serving board members of the group that nurtured bluegrass musicians and brought top talent to family-friendly shows at the Mountain View Masonic Lodge.

