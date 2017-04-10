Pure Storage's All-NVMe FlashArray//X...

Pure Storage's All-NVMe FlashArray//X Targets Enterprises Running...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: CRN

All-flash storage array developer Pure Storage Tuesday introduced what it called the first mainstream enterprise flash storage array designed around the latest high-performance, high-density NVMe technology. The new FlashArray//X is targeted at enterprises running high-performance web-scale applications and data analytics, said Matt Kixmoeller, vice president of product for the Mountain View, Calif.-based company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 5 hr Str8 curious latino 161
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 5 hr Stomach Cancer 83
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 8 hr Your Service Prov... 33
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Mike 222
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 11 Pepsi or Coke 4
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday Apr 5 Pete Sinclair 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC