Police: Missing Bay Area baby was tak...

Police: Missing Bay Area baby was taken by father

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Police are asking for help finding a little girl who was reportedly taken by her father from Mountain View in the Bay Area. Madilyn Wallin, 4 months old, was reported missing and in danger at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday from the Santa Clara County city, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday 13 hr Pete Sinclair 1
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 14 hr Sweetcheexs23 131
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Hillary Cliton 219
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Tue Bigdick Obama 29
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at April 06 at 3:17AM PDT

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC