Police: Missing Bay Area baby was taken by father
Police are asking for help finding a little girl who was reportedly taken by her father from Mountain View in the Bay Area. Madilyn Wallin, 4 months old, was reported missing and in danger at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday from the Santa Clara County city, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
