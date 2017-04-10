Police blotter: Two arrested after man shot in motel
Capri Motel, 7:47 p.m. March 31 Police responded to a call where a shooting occurred and discovered a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. One man fled the area with property belonging to the man shot while the other remained at the hotel.
