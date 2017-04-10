Police blotter: Two arrested after ma...

Police blotter: Two arrested after man shot in motel

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Capri Motel, 7:47 p.m. March 31 Police responded to a call where a shooting occurred and discovered a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. One man fled the area with property belonging to the man shot while the other remained at the hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunnyvale park on December 4th 3 hr Pepsi or Coke 4
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Pepsi or Coke 220
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 5 hr Bottomboy262 150
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Sun Humanspirit 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Sun Adolph Trumpler 81
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday Apr 5 Pete Sinclair 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 4 Bigdick Obama 29
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,220,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC