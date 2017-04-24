Police: Armless robot loses fight to drunk man
Knightscope K5 security robots patrol alongside a pier in San Diego. The robots are designed to sense intruders at odd hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Beachnj24
|206
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Full Visual
|237
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Irate
|116
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|47
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC