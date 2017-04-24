Police: Armless robot loses fight to ...

Police: Armless robot loses fight to drunk man

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

Knightscope K5 security robots patrol alongside a pier in San Diego. The robots are designed to sense intruders at odd hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 8 hr Beachnj24 206
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Full Visual 237
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Sun Irate 116
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Sun RiccardoFire 47
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC