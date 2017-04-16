Pizarro: Los Gatos museum showcases o...

Pizarro: Los Gatos museum showcases outstanding student art

Saturday Apr 1

St. Francis High School student Carla Cornillon stands with her painting, "The Path," which won best in show at Art Now!, the sixth annual Santa Clara County Juried High School Exhibition. The show is on display at the New Museum Los Gatos through April 16, 2017.

