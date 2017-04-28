Peninsula Happenings, Friday, April 28

The Rengstorff House in Mountain View turns 150 this year, and a celebration is planned to mark the sesquicentennial at Shoreline Park on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to a release from the city, there will be "family-friendly activities, live music, games, house tours, a lecture on the history of the house, Victorian-era demonstrations, crafts and food trucks from our local favorites." Rengstorff House, built in 1867, is located inside Shoreline Park, near the former Rengstorff Landing, which played a significant role in the growth and prosperity of Mountain View during its early years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.