Peloton raises funding for automated truck convoy technology
Peloton Technology, a startup backed by Intel Corp., is raising more cash to fund its bid to improve highway safety and generate huge savings for the $700 billion trucking industry. The Mountain View, Calif., company has created technology that makes it less dangerous for trucks to travel in close proximity to each other, enabling them to cut wind resistance and fuel costs.
