Pear Theatre losing its impresario

Pear Theatre losing its impresario

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Almanac

Diane Tasca served as director of Mountain View's Pear Avenue Theatre for 15 years. Here she is photographed on set on March 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr 21 skype 115
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 31 Raddock 218
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Mar 22 Logic 101 26
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC