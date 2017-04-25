Palo Alto: Construction starts next month on sludge dewatering facility
Construction of a $30 million sewage sludge dewatering facility at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant in Palo Alto is expected to start next month. The City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve construction contracts for the project, which phases out a process in which the city burns its sludge to a more environment-friendly option.
