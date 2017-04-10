New push for city to regulate Airbnb rentals
David Haedtler has what might seem like an unfathomable problem -- he wants to pay his taxes, but the city of Mountain View is refusing his money. In fact, they sent him a letter a few months ago suggesting he stop sending in checks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Smithstein
|147
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Sun
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC