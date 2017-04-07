MV man arrested for alleged attempted...

MV man arrested for alleged attempted theft at Kohl's

Read more: Mountain View Voice

A 38-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Sunday after he was allegedly caught trying to use another person's credit card at Kohl's, and was later found to be in possession of multiple stolen identification cards and burglary tools. Police received reports that security staff at the Kohl's on Showers Drive detained a man, later identified as Noriel Bautista, for trying to make a purchase with a credit card that did not belong to him.

