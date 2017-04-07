Mountain View: Two arrested for drugs, gun charges
Samuel Rowles, 39, and Elideth Rodriguez, 33, were arrested after detectives went to their home on the 700 block of Hope Street following an investigation that led them to believe guns were being stockpiled in the home, said a police notice. During a search of the home, a pistol was found as well as magazine rounds and ammunition in multiple calibers.
