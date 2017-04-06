Mountain View store will be Total Winea s first South Bay site
Total Wine & More is preparing to open its first Santa Clara County store, a Mountain View outlet that will offer wine lovers a wide-ranging experience in the fruit of the vine. The new location will offer more than 13,500 wines, beers and spirits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|4 hr
|Trudeau jr
|79
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Small cocks
|132
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Wed
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC