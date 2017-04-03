Mountain View, 1 BR/1 BA
Great location handy to restaurants, retail and services, yet on a little known, very quiet cul-de-sac. No road noise anywhere on property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Bobskull120
|124
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC