Missing 13-year-old girl found

1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

A 13-year-old Crittenden Middle School student who was reported missing after school on Wednesday, April 19, was found safe the next day in Woodland, according to police. The Mountain View Police Department reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday that the student, Myra Renteria, had been located, concluding a search that began Wednesday afternoon and lasted roughly 24 hours.

Read more at Mountain View Voice.

