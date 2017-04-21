Missing 13-year-old girl found
A 13-year-old Crittenden Middle School student who was reported missing after school on Wednesday, April 19, was found safe the next day in Woodland, according to police. The Mountain View Police Department reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday that the student, Myra Renteria, had been located, concluding a search that began Wednesday afternoon and lasted roughly 24 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Hasbeen Hillary
|235
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|Musdama Jucota
|45
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|hbcman45
|192
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|Sammy
|115
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC