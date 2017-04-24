Man arrested for 'assaulting' robot

Police have charged a man who drunkenly attacked a robotic patrol droid in a car park in the United States, after the device called them for help. The attack happened in the car park of technology maker Knightscope's headquarters in Mountain View, California, on April 19, authorities said.

