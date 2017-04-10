KFC joins competitors on antibiotics ...

KFC joins competitors on antibiotics issue

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

This April 18, 2011 file photo shows a KFC restaurant in Mountain View, Calif. KFC said Friday, April 7, 2017, that it will stop serving chickens raised with certain antibiotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 14 hr Smithstein 147
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Sun Humanspirit 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Sun Adolph Trumpler 81
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday Apr 5 Pete Sinclair 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 4 Hillary Cliton 219
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 4 Bigdick Obama 29
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC