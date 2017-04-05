Judge OKs roll-out of rent control in...

Judge OKs roll-out of rent control in Mountain View

38 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

In a move with huge ramifications for Mountain View, a Santa Clara County judge on Wednesday declined an injunction request by the California Apartment Association, in effect allowing the city's voter-approved rent-control measure to go forward. The city now will begin a complex process to begin regulating rent pricing on approximately 15,000 apartments, including what is expected to be an immediate effort to roll back rents on all qualifying units to Oct. 2015 rates.

