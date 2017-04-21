Jeezy Sued for Wrongful Death After Concert Shooting
Jeezy 's a cold-blooded killer who was never charged with the crime ... so says the victim's kids who are now suing the rapper. Concert promoter Eric Johnson was killed in August 2014 after he was shot at least 5 times backstage at Jeezy and Wiz Khalifa 's concert in Mountain View, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Ditto
|117
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Hasbeen Hillary
|238
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Beachnj24
|206
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 23
|RiccardoFire
|47
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC