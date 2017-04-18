Injured fisherman rescued 600 miles off California coast
The 129th Rescue Wing of California Air National Guard at Moffett Field in Mountain View, Calif., is loading one of two HH6OG rescue helicopters in 2012. The helicopters were used to rescue an injured fisherman early Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Kelley
|227
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Dntt
|184
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Wed
|Sammy
|115
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|liza
|108
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Bob Is Gay
|44
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC