In East Palo Alto, plans emerge to build 'up'

Four proposed developments in East Palo Alto, including two office projects with eight-story-tall buildings, could create more than 6,000 jobs. City Council members say they will scrutinize the proposals so the community understands the potential impact on traffic and housing.

