Humans Are Already Harassing Security Robots
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: As robots begin to appear on sidewalks and streets, they're being hazed and bullied . Last week, a drunken man allegedly tipped over a 300-pound security robot in Mountain View, California... Knightscope, which makes the robot that was targeted in Mountain View, said it's had three bullying incidents since launching its first prototype robot three years ago.
