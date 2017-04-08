Hope Street house was drug den, police say

Police arrested two Mountain View residents on Tuesday after a search of their home allegedly revealed the suspects were in possession of firearms, methamphetamine and a pried-open ATM machine. Detectives served a search warrant at the home of the two suspects, identified as 39-year-old Samuel Rowles and 33-year-old Elideth Rodriguez, on the 700 block of Hope Street on Tuesday, April 4. Police served a warrant when an investigation led them to believe the couple was stockpiling guns in the home, according to police.

