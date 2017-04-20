Honda Silicon Valley Lab takes on global role as new company: Honda R&D Innovations
Honda Silicon Valley Lab, the global open innovation hub within Honda R&D Americas, Inc., will expand its areas of focus beyond vehicles and broaden its responsibility to develop partnerships as a new company, Honda R&D Innovations, Inc., to be known as "Honda Innovations." The new company will seek transformative collaborations within all areas of Honda's activities.
