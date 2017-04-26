Hippo Launches with Promise of 60-Second Homeowners Insurance Quote

An insuretech company launched in California today with the promise of providing online homeonwers insurance quotes in 60 seconds in what the Mountain View, Calif.-based company is calling "the most fundamental redesign of home insurance in recent times." Hippo Insurance announced its launch in California and is offering what it says is "a vastly more protective product that can be quoted and purchased instantly online and at lower prices."

